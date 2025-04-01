Grave Violation: Aid Workers Found in Gaza Mass Grave

Fifteen aid workers from the Red Crescent and other organizations were discovered in a sandy mass grave in Gaza, as confirmed by U.N. officials on Monday. These workers, allegedly killed by Israeli forces while attempting rescue operations, were found near damaged vehicles.

U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher demanded answers on social media, and the U.N. agency UNRWA labeled the incident a grave violation of human dignity. The Red Cross condemned the deaths, emphasizing the bravery of their staff who risked their lives to aid others.

The Israeli military confirmed an inquiry into a March 23 incident, where vehicles were fired upon when approaching a military area without coordination. The UN plans to reduce its international presence in Gaza due to safety concerns.

