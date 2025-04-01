Left Menu

Grave Violation: Aid Workers Found in Gaza Mass Grave

Fifteen emergency and aid workers, including members of the Red Crescent, were found buried in a sand grave in Gaza. The UN claims they were killed by Israeli forces, demanding justice. The tragic deaths increase the aid worker toll in the Israel-Hamas conflict to 408.

Updated: 01-04-2025 03:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 03:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fifteen aid workers from the Red Crescent and other organizations were discovered in a sandy mass grave in Gaza, as confirmed by U.N. officials on Monday. These workers, allegedly killed by Israeli forces while attempting rescue operations, were found near damaged vehicles.

U.N. aid chief Tom Fletcher demanded answers on social media, and the U.N. agency UNRWA labeled the incident a grave violation of human dignity. The Red Cross condemned the deaths, emphasizing the bravery of their staff who risked their lives to aid others.

The Israeli military confirmed an inquiry into a March 23 incident, where vehicles were fired upon when approaching a military area without coordination. The UN plans to reduce its international presence in Gaza due to safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

