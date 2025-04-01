Left Menu

Controversial U.S. Deportations: Immigrants Sent to Third Countries Spark Legal Battle

The Trump administration has intensified its policy of deporting alleged gang members, including members of the Tren de Aragua and MS-13, to El Salvador despite criticisms and legal challenges. Deportations are being scrutinized for not providing detainees the chance to argue against their removal to third countries.

Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 04:20 IST
  • United States

The Trump administration announced the deportation of 17 alleged violent criminals to El Salvador, intensifying its commitment to deport individuals to countries other than their homeland, despite criticism over transparency and human rights issues.

The deportations involved alleged gang members from Tren de Aragua and MS-13. The removals, orchestrated by the State Department, saw detainees flown by the U.S. military to El Salvador, where they were placed in maximum-security prisons, as per a video released by the Salvadoran government.

Legal and civil rights groups have challenged these deportations, arguing immigrants are entitled to contest deportation if it threatens their safety. A federal judge temporarily blocked the deportations, asserting the need for a meaningful opportunity for immigrants to argue against being sent to a dangerously unfamiliar country.

