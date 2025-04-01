Panama Extends Safe Passage for Ex-President Martinelli Amid Tensions

Panama's government announced an extension of a safe passage allowance for its former President, Ricardo Martinelli, allowing three more days for his travel to Nicaragua where he has been granted asylum.

Martinelli has been residing in the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama City since February last year, following a confirmed prison sentence for money laundering by Panama's Supreme Court. Although the safe passage was initially approved last week, the process faced a setback due to Panama's judicial branch requesting an Interpol red notice for Martinelli, a request rejected by Panama's police.

On Monday, Nicaragua's government issued a statement on local TV, demanding clarity from Panama regarding the red notice request and stating that it equated to an ambush.

