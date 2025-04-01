Left Menu

Panama Extends Safe Passage for Ex-President Martinelli Amid Tensions

Panama's government extended by three days a safe passage allowance for ex-President Ricardo Martinelli to travel to Nicaragua, where he has asylum. Martinelli is currently residing in the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama City after a prison sentence for money laundering in Panama. Tensions rise over an Interpol red notice request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 06:45 IST
Panama Extends Safe Passage for Ex-President Martinelli Amid Tensions
passage

Panama's government announced an extension of a safe passage allowance for its former President, Ricardo Martinelli, allowing three more days for his travel to Nicaragua where he has been granted asylum.

Martinelli has been residing in the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama City since February last year, following a confirmed prison sentence for money laundering by Panama's Supreme Court. Although the safe passage was initially approved last week, the process faced a setback due to Panama's judicial branch requesting an Interpol red notice for Martinelli, a request rejected by Panama's police.

On Monday, Nicaragua's government issued a statement on local TV, demanding clarity from Panama regarding the red notice request and stating that it equated to an ambush.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025