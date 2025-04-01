Taiwan Bolsters Defense Amid Chinese Military Drills

Taiwan has established a response center to monitor the military exercises launched by China near the democratic island. This move follows China's declaration of coordinated army, navy, and rocket drills in the region.

Defense Minister Wellington Koo emphasized Taiwan's vigilance over the situation, particularly regarding the Chinese military's operations and the deployment of the Shandong aircraft carrier group southeast of the island.

The defense ministry is actively tracking these developments to ensure Taiwan's security, as tensions with China persist amid increasing military maneuvers in the area.

