Israeli Airstrikes Shatter Fragile Ceasefire in Beirut

At least three individuals have been reported dead and seven others wounded following an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday. This development adds strain to the prevailing four-month ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, according to a statement from the Lebanese health ministry.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack targeted a Hezbollah operative allegedly guiding Hamas militants. This incident follows a similar assault on the same area, known as Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon's capital.

The State Department in Washington has reiterated support for Israel's actions, citing self-defense against rocket attacks originating from Lebanon, while the conflict traces back to escalations set off by the Gaza war in 2023, resulting in extensive casualties on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)