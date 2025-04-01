Israeli Airstrikes Shatter Fragile Ceasefire in Beirut
An Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs resulted in three deaths and seven injuries, stressing the delicate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The strike was a retaliatory measure against a Hezbollah militant linked to Hamas. Tensions rise amid allegations of unfulfilled ceasefire agreements.
At least three individuals have been reported dead and seven others wounded following an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday. This development adds strain to the prevailing four-month ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, according to a statement from the Lebanese health ministry.
The Israeli military confirmed the attack targeted a Hezbollah operative allegedly guiding Hamas militants. This incident follows a similar assault on the same area, known as Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon's capital.
The State Department in Washington has reiterated support for Israel's actions, citing self-defense against rocket attacks originating from Lebanon, while the conflict traces back to escalations set off by the Gaza war in 2023, resulting in extensive casualties on both sides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
