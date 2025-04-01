Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Airstrike Tests Fragile Ceasefire

At least three individuals lost their lives, and seven were wounded following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs early Tuesday, Lebanese health officials reported. The incident further strains the tenuous four-month ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military revealed that the strike targeted a Hezbollah militant who allegedly had directed actions by Hamas operatives. This attack follows a previous strike aimed at Hezbollah's stronghold in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the aggression, describing it as a 'dangerous warning.'

In response to the escalating tension, Aoun called for Lebanon to engage diplomatically and rally international allies. The attack left significant damage to a building, with its top floors demolished, forcing families to flee without prior evacuation warnings. The ongoing conflict roots back to the Gaza war, where Hezbollah aligned with Hamas in their hostilities against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)