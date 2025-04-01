Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Airstrike Tests Fragile Ceasefire
An Israeli airstrike killed three and injured seven in Beirut's southern suburbs, potentially destabilizing a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The strike targeted a Hezbollah militant involved with Hamas, leading to condemnation from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and highlighting ongoing tensions reminiscent of past conflicts.
At least three individuals lost their lives, and seven were wounded following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs early Tuesday, Lebanese health officials reported. The incident further strains the tenuous four-month ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
The Israeli military revealed that the strike targeted a Hezbollah militant who allegedly had directed actions by Hamas operatives. This attack follows a previous strike aimed at Hezbollah's stronghold in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the aggression, describing it as a 'dangerous warning.'
In response to the escalating tension, Aoun called for Lebanon to engage diplomatically and rally international allies. The attack left significant damage to a building, with its top floors demolished, forcing families to flee without prior evacuation warnings. The ongoing conflict roots back to the Gaza war, where Hezbollah aligned with Hamas in their hostilities against Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lebanon and Syria Reach Ceasefire Amid Deadly Border Clashes
Lebanon and Syria Agree to Ceasefire Amid Tense Border Clashes
Renewed Conflict: Israel and Hamas Clash Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks
Escalating Tensions: Lebanon-Syria Border Conflict Intensifies
Justice Department Forms Task Force to Tackle Hamas Invasion