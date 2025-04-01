Left Menu

Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Airstrike Tests Fragile Ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike killed three and injured seven in Beirut's southern suburbs, potentially destabilizing a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The strike targeted a Hezbollah militant involved with Hamas, leading to condemnation from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and highlighting ongoing tensions reminiscent of past conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:10 IST
Escalation in Beirut: Israeli Airstrike Tests Fragile Ceasefire
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least three individuals lost their lives, and seven were wounded following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs early Tuesday, Lebanese health officials reported. The incident further strains the tenuous four-month ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military revealed that the strike targeted a Hezbollah militant who allegedly had directed actions by Hamas operatives. This attack follows a previous strike aimed at Hezbollah's stronghold in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the aggression, describing it as a 'dangerous warning.'

In response to the escalating tension, Aoun called for Lebanon to engage diplomatically and rally international allies. The attack left significant damage to a building, with its top floors demolished, forcing families to flee without prior evacuation warnings. The ongoing conflict roots back to the Gaza war, where Hezbollah aligned with Hamas in their hostilities against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025