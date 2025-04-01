Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gujarat: Fatal Firecracker Factory Blaze

A tragic fire at a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district resulted in three deaths and injuries to six others. The incident led to structural collapses, trapping several workers. Emergency services are working diligently to rescue those trapped amid the ruins.

A devastating fire at a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has claimed three lives and resulted in six injuries. Officials on Tuesday confirmed the fatalities and injuries.

The fire caused a series of explosions, leading to the collapse of parts of the factory near Deesa town, leaving several workers trapped within the debris. Inspector Vijay Chaudhary of Deesa rural police station provided this information during the emergency response on-site.

The district administration has stated that the injured individuals have been transported to the civil hospital for urgent medical care. Meanwhile, Deesa municipality firefighters are actively involved in rescue operations, aiming to reach those still confined in the collapse.

