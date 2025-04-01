Left Menu

Life Sentence for Self-Styled Pastor in Mohali Rape Case

A court in Punjab's Mohali sentenced self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment for a 2018 rape case. The verdict was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikrant Kumar. Singh was found guilty under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, following a woman's complaint.

Life Sentence for Self-Styled Pastor in Mohali Rape Case
A court in Mohali, Punjab, has sentenced self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment for a rape case dating back to 2018. The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikrant Kumar.

Singh was found guilty on March 28 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of rape, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. The case was based on a complaint filed by a woman at the Zirakpur police station in Mohali in 2018.

Ahead of Tuesday's verdict, the court complex was placed under tight security arrangements to ensure order and safety during the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

