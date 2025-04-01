Left Menu

India's Triumph: Halving Naxal-Affected Districts in Fight Against Extremism

India has reduced the number of districts most affected by Leftwing Extremism from 12 to six, marking significant progress towards its goal of becoming Naxal-free by 2026. The achievement is attributed to improved security measures and infrastructure development in these areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:43 IST
In a significant victory against Naxalism, India has successfully reduced the districts most affected by Leftwing Extremism from 12 to just six, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced. This progress is a major step towards making Bharat Naxal-free by 2026.

The Narendra Modi-led government is striving to build a strong and prosperous India through relentless efforts to eradicate Naxalism and promote all-encompassing development. Home ministry data indicates that severe action against Naxal activities, coupled with strategic infrastructure projects, has catalyzed the transformation in affected areas.

The ministry has earmarked financial assistance for 'most-affected districts' and 'districts of concern', with Rs 30 crore and Rs 10 crore provided under Special Central Assistance. The ongoing improvements are credited to new security camps and development initiatives delivering essential services and infrastructure to the rural communities.

