Heirs of Late Maharaja Karni Singh Seek Rent Arrears from Bikaner House

The heirs of Dr Karni Singh have approached the Delhi High Court to claim rent arrears for Bikaner House from the Indian government. Despite a previous ruling against them, they argue the government owed the estate payments post-1991. The court asks both parties for additional documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:49 IST
The heirs of late Maharaja Dr Karni Singh have sought rent arrears from the Centre for Bikaner House, bringing their plea to the Delhi High Court.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya reviewed the appeal challenging the initial judge's ruling that denied relief to the heirs, requiring both parties to provide further documents related to the case.

The issue centers on the heirs' argument that the estate of the late Maharaja was entitled to rent payments from 1991 to 2014. The Centre's payments to the estate ceased after Singh's death in 1991, sparking the current legal debate over entitlement and possession.

