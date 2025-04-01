Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Encroachments on DDA Land
Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh has raised allegations about mosques built on Delhi Development Authority land in his constituency. He urges verification of land ownership. Singh claims unequal action against religious structures and highlights the scrutiny of the Waqf Board amid the Waqf (Amendment) Bill's impending discussion in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
In a significant discussion in the Delhi Assembly, BJP MLA Karnail Singh has voiced concerns over alleged illegal constructions of mosques on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land in his constituency. He has called for immediate action and verification of land ownership to address these encroachments.
Singh emphasized the growing presence of such structures, specifically highlighting a mosque expanding within a DDA park. The MLA insists that disputed lands undergo due process to confirm ownership, urging that notices be served to present proper documentation.
Amid these allegations, Singh cited the demolition of over 50 temples, contrasting the lack of action against other religious sites. His remarks come as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, scrutinized by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, is set for parliamentary debate, drawing considerable public and political attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Battle Against Encroachments: A Permanent Solution in Sight
Karnataka State Cracks Down on Land Encroachment
Kumaraswamy Denies Land Encroachment Allegations Amid Political Tensions
Judiciary Access at Stake: Delhi Court Demands Action on Tis Hazari Encroachments
Uttarakhand Waqf Board to Distribute 'Modi-Dhami' Eid Kits