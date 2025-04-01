Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Encroachments on DDA Land

Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh has raised allegations about mosques built on Delhi Development Authority land in his constituency. He urges verification of land ownership. Singh claims unequal action against religious structures and highlights the scrutiny of the Waqf Board amid the Waqf (Amendment) Bill's impending discussion in Parliament.

Updated: 01-04-2025 16:00 IST
In a significant discussion in the Delhi Assembly, BJP MLA Karnail Singh has voiced concerns over alleged illegal constructions of mosques on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land in his constituency. He has called for immediate action and verification of land ownership to address these encroachments.

Singh emphasized the growing presence of such structures, specifically highlighting a mosque expanding within a DDA park. The MLA insists that disputed lands undergo due process to confirm ownership, urging that notices be served to present proper documentation.

Amid these allegations, Singh cited the demolition of over 50 temples, contrasting the lack of action against other religious sites. His remarks come as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, scrutinized by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, is set for parliamentary debate, drawing considerable public and political attention.

