MNS Pushes for Marathi as Primary Banking Language

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists urged district banks to prioritize Marathi in customer communication, removing non-Marathi banners. District MNS chief Avinash Jadhav emphasized zero tolerance for disrespect towards Marathi following party leader Raj Thackeray's stance at the Gudi Padwa rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:06 IST
In a bid to assert cultural identity, activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) distributed letters to banks in the district, demanding that Marathi be the primary language of customer communication.

The activists took it a step further by removing a non-Marathi banner outside a city bank, emphasizing the importance of linguistic respect.

District MNS chief Avinash Jadhav warned of zero tolerance towards banks that fail to comply, echoing party chief Raj Thackeray's insistence on using Marathi for official dealings, as reiterated at a recent Gudi Padwa rally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

