MNS Pushes for Marathi as Primary Banking Language

In a bid to assert cultural identity, activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) distributed letters to banks in the district, demanding that Marathi be the primary language of customer communication.

The activists took it a step further by removing a non-Marathi banner outside a city bank, emphasizing the importance of linguistic respect.

District MNS chief Avinash Jadhav warned of zero tolerance towards banks that fail to comply, echoing party chief Raj Thackeray's insistence on using Marathi for official dealings, as reiterated at a recent Gudi Padwa rally.

