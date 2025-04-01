Self-Styled Preacher Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life in 2018 Rape Case

In a significant legal decision, a Mohali court sentenced self-appointed preacher Bajinder Singh, often called the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet', to life imprisonment for his involvement in a 2018 rape case.

The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikrant Kumar after Singh's conviction was confirmed last month.

Despite Singh's appeal for leniency citing family responsibilities, his church's broad influence couldn't mitigate the charges of rape, assault, and harassment leveled against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)