Left Menu

Self-Styled Preacher Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life in 2018 Rape Case

Bajinder Singh, a self-styled preacher known as the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet', was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mohali court for a 2018 rape case. Convicted under multiple IPC sections, Singh's conviction follows charges of assault and harassment. His church's widespread influence didn't deter the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:52 IST
Self-Styled Preacher Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life in 2018 Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal decision, a Mohali court sentenced self-appointed preacher Bajinder Singh, often called the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet', to life imprisonment for his involvement in a 2018 rape case.

The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikrant Kumar after Singh's conviction was confirmed last month.

Despite Singh's appeal for leniency citing family responsibilities, his church's broad influence couldn't mitigate the charges of rape, assault, and harassment leveled against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025