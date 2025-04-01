Self-Styled Preacher Bajinder Singh Sentenced to Life in 2018 Rape Case
Bajinder Singh, a self-styled preacher known as the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet', was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mohali court for a 2018 rape case. Convicted under multiple IPC sections, Singh's conviction follows charges of assault and harassment. His church's widespread influence didn't deter the ruling.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal decision, a Mohali court sentenced self-appointed preacher Bajinder Singh, often called the 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet', to life imprisonment for his involvement in a 2018 rape case.
The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Vikrant Kumar after Singh's conviction was confirmed last month.
Despite Singh's appeal for leniency citing family responsibilities, his church's broad influence couldn't mitigate the charges of rape, assault, and harassment leveled against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement