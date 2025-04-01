Price Hike Demon: Criticism Against Karnataka's Governance
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka, labeling it a 'Price Hike Demon' that heavily burdens citizens with frequent price increases. He accuses the state administration of imposing a new cess on garbage and leveraging its 'five guarantees' to justify the hikes.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has strongly criticized the Siddaramaiah administration in Karnataka, branding it a 'Price Hike Demon' that is draining the people financially. His statement accuses the government of imposing a cess on garbage and practicing deceptive governance with frequent price increases.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced a budget for 2025-26 under the 'Brand Bengaluru' project, proposing to include a solid waste management user fee with property tax collection starting in 2025-26.
Kumaraswamy further condemned the administration, alleging its 'five guarantees' serve as a façade to mask an agenda of financial exploitation, likening its policies to historical invasions by Mahmud of Ghazni and Muhammad Ghori. He claims the government has magnified costs across essential services, describing the situation as a multi-crore looting scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MLAs Drive Delhi's Budget Vision for Prosperity
Focus is on promoting religious tourism and exploring lesser-known tourist destinations: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu in Budget speech.
Himachal Budget: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu announces hike in price of cow milk from Rs 45 to Rs 51 per litre, Buffalo milk from Rs 55 to Rs 61/litre.
Aims to bring 1 lakh farmers under Natural farming in FY26, about 1.58 lakh farmers have taken to natural farming: CM Sukhu in Budget speech.
Daily wage of workers in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act increased from Rs 300 to Rs 320/day: Sukhu in Budget speech.