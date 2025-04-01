Left Menu

Price Hike Demon: Criticism Against Karnataka's Governance

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka, labeling it a 'Price Hike Demon' that heavily burdens citizens with frequent price increases. He accuses the state administration of imposing a new cess on garbage and leveraging its 'five guarantees' to justify the hikes.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has strongly criticized the Siddaramaiah administration in Karnataka, branding it a 'Price Hike Demon' that is draining the people financially. His statement accuses the government of imposing a cess on garbage and practicing deceptive governance with frequent price increases.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced a budget for 2025-26 under the 'Brand Bengaluru' project, proposing to include a solid waste management user fee with property tax collection starting in 2025-26.

Kumaraswamy further condemned the administration, alleging its 'five guarantees' serve as a façade to mask an agenda of financial exploitation, likening its policies to historical invasions by Mahmud of Ghazni and Muhammad Ghori. He claims the government has magnified costs across essential services, describing the situation as a multi-crore looting scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

