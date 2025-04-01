Left Menu

Court Seeks Reply from Police on Bollywood Stabbing Case

The sessions court in Mumbai has requested a response from the police regarding the bail application of Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. Islam denies the charges, claiming he was falsely implicated. Khan was attacked in his Bandra apartment on January 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai sessions court has instructed the city's police to respond to a bail application submitted by Mohammad Shariful Islam, an individual from Bangladesh accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan in January.

Islam, 30, protested his innocence in his application, suggesting he was wrongfully charged. His plea was reviewed by Additional Sessions Judge A M Patil, who has asked authorities for their reply ahead of another hearing scheduled for April 4, according to Islam's lawyer, Ajay Gawli.

The shocking incident saw Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, 54, attacked with a knife by an intruder inside his Bandra residence on January 16, leading to an emergency surgery. With the investigation mostly completed and only the charge sheet pending, Islam argues that his continued detention serves no meaningful purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

