Delhi High Court Upholds Rights of OCI Cardholders

The Delhi High Court ruled that the deportation and blacklisting of an OCI cardholder did not follow statutory procedures. The court emphasized that the individual should have been given a chance to address allegations. The ruling ensures the protection of rights for overseas citizens of India holding valid OCI cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reinforced the rights of overseas citizens of India, affirming that their OCI card entitlements cannot be curtailed without due process. The decision came after a petition involving John Robert Roughton III, who faced deportation and blacklisting over alleged unauthorized activities.

Justice Sachin Datta criticized the authorities for not providing Roughton with an opportunity to respond to allegations. The court instructed the Centre to issue a show cause notice, allowing Roughton to defend himself before any definitive action is taken, thereby upholding the principles of natural justice.

The judgement highlights that OCI cardholders possess a special legal status, and any cancellation of their rights requires a fair hearing. While the court mandated that Roughton receive due process, it refrained from commenting on the validity of the allegations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

