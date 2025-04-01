Delhi High Court Upholds Rights of OCI Cardholders

The Delhi High Court has reinforced the rights of overseas citizens of India, affirming that their OCI card entitlements cannot be curtailed without due process. The decision came after a petition involving John Robert Roughton III, who faced deportation and blacklisting over alleged unauthorized activities.

Justice Sachin Datta criticized the authorities for not providing Roughton with an opportunity to respond to allegations. The court instructed the Centre to issue a show cause notice, allowing Roughton to defend himself before any definitive action is taken, thereby upholding the principles of natural justice.

The judgement highlights that OCI cardholders possess a special legal status, and any cancellation of their rights requires a fair hearing. While the court mandated that Roughton receive due process, it refrained from commenting on the validity of the allegations against him.

