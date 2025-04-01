Swift Action in Telangana: Seven Arrested for Alleged Assault

In a disturbing incident reported from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, seven individuals have been taken into custody following allegations of rape. The harrowing event unfolded on a temple's premises in Urkondapeta village, where a woman and her husband had gone for prayers.

The accused reportedly abducted the woman, dragging her to a secluded spot while tying her husband to a tree to prevent his interference. Among the suspects are an electrician, an auto driver, and two cooks with prior extortion charges.

Taking immediate action, state Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka engaged with law enforcement and welfare officials. She emphasized the importance of supporting the victims and ensuring stringent punishment for the perpetrators, highlighting the government's swift response.

(With inputs from agencies.)