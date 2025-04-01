Left Menu

Swift Action in Telangana: Seven Arrested for Alleged Assault

Seven individuals were apprehended for allegedly raping a woman in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The incident occurred near a temple, where the woman's husband was tied to a tree. Authorities, including state Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka, emphasized swift justice and support for the victims.

In a disturbing incident reported from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, seven individuals have been taken into custody following allegations of rape. The harrowing event unfolded on a temple's premises in Urkondapeta village, where a woman and her husband had gone for prayers.

The accused reportedly abducted the woman, dragging her to a secluded spot while tying her husband to a tree to prevent his interference. Among the suspects are an electrician, an auto driver, and two cooks with prior extortion charges.

Taking immediate action, state Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka engaged with law enforcement and welfare officials. She emphasized the importance of supporting the victims and ensuring stringent punishment for the perpetrators, highlighting the government's swift response.

