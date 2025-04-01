Swift Action in Telangana: Seven Arrested for Alleged Assault
Seven individuals were apprehended for allegedly raping a woman in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The incident occurred near a temple, where the woman's husband was tied to a tree. Authorities, including state Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka, emphasized swift justice and support for the victims.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident reported from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, seven individuals have been taken into custody following allegations of rape. The harrowing event unfolded on a temple's premises in Urkondapeta village, where a woman and her husband had gone for prayers.
The accused reportedly abducted the woman, dragging her to a secluded spot while tying her husband to a tree to prevent his interference. Among the suspects are an electrician, an auto driver, and two cooks with prior extortion charges.
Taking immediate action, state Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka engaged with law enforcement and welfare officials. She emphasized the importance of supporting the victims and ensuring stringent punishment for the perpetrators, highlighting the government's swift response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- rape
- assault
- arrest
- Nagarkurnool
- temple
- justice
- swift response
- women safety
- minister
ALSO READ
Victim Claims Intoxication in Vadodara Crash Sparks Call for Justice
Temple Blast Suspect Killed in Police Encounter in Amritsar
Temple Attack Suspect Killed in Amritsar Shootout
Tensions Rise in Manipur as Community Demands Justice After Assault
Calls for Justice: Unraveling the Mystery of Missing Brothers in Jammu and Kashmir