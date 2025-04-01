Assessing India's Initiative on Prisoner Repatriation
A Parliamentary panel report reveals that only eight Indian prisoners were repatriated from foreign jails between 2023 and early 2025. Despite multiple agreements aimed at facilitating such transfers, the low success rate calls for an assessment of current diplomatic efforts and obstacles impeding smoother repatriation.
- Country:
- India
A recent report by a Parliamentary committee sheds light on the challenges faced in repatriating Indian prisoners from foreign jails. The report highlights that a mere eight prisoners were brought back between 2023 and early 2025, despite numerous bilateral and multilateral agreements aimed at facilitating this process.
The Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, emphasized the need for a thorough evaluation of the current diplomatic efforts. The report suggests identifying obstacles and considering possible amendments to existing agreements to improve the repatriation process.
The panel also addressed broader immigration issues, including limited voting rights for NRIs and the need for reintegration programs for deportees. Recommendations include leveraging technology to extend voting rights and collecting real-time data on migrants and returnees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Trade Deal Setback Threatens U.S. Meat Exports
China's Economic Landscape: Stocks Steady Amid Consumption-Boost Measures
U.S. Meat Exports to China Jeopardized by Lapsed Registrations
China's Sudden Halt in Cambodian Loans: What It Means for Future Infrastructure
Parliamentary Panel Calls for Boosting MEA Budget to Match India's Global Ambitions