Assessing India's Initiative on Prisoner Repatriation

A recent report by a Parliamentary committee sheds light on the challenges faced in repatriating Indian prisoners from foreign jails. The report highlights that a mere eight prisoners were brought back between 2023 and early 2025, despite numerous bilateral and multilateral agreements aimed at facilitating this process.

The Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, emphasized the need for a thorough evaluation of the current diplomatic efforts. The report suggests identifying obstacles and considering possible amendments to existing agreements to improve the repatriation process.

The panel also addressed broader immigration issues, including limited voting rights for NRIs and the need for reintegration programs for deportees. Recommendations include leveraging technology to extend voting rights and collecting real-time data on migrants and returnees.

