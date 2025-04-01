Ceasefire in Myanmar: Rebel Alliance Paves Way for Humanitarian Efforts

The Three Brotherhood Alliance, a significant rebel group in Myanmar, announced a unilateral ceasefire on Tuesday. This decision aims to facilitate international humanitarian efforts after the catastrophic earthquake last week, showcasing a step towards peace amidst ongoing conflict.

The alliance, which includes the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army, committed to not initiating any offensive operations for a month. Their move is geared towards allowing relief efforts to proceed unhindered.

The alliance's joint statement emphasized their strong desire to expedite essential humanitarian aid for the earthquake-affected population. They made clear their intention to engage in combat only in self-defense, underscoring the urgency of the crisis and the need for collaborative rescue actions.

