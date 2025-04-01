Contentious Waqf Bill Sparks Political Showdown in Lok Sabha

The Congress party has taken a firm stance by issuing a whip to all its Lok Sabha members, mandating their presence for discussions on the Waqf bill amendments over the next three days. The bill, which seeks to enhance the management of Waqf properties in India, is poised for a contentious debate.

The government, determined to see the bill through, faces stark opposition from parties that deem the proposed law unconstitutional and harmful to the Muslim community. The Congress chief whip, K Suresh, emphasized the importance of MPs attending the three critical days in April to support the party's position.

Despite the anticipated heated exchanges, the numerical advantage rests with the BJP-led NDA, which holds a majority in the Lok Sabha. Nonetheless, opposition voices are rallying for extended debate time and additional discussions on relevant issues, including concerns from the Manipur region and electoral matters.

