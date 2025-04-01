Tragic Death in Custody Sparks Outcry in Chhattisgarh

A 41-year-old man, Durgesh Katholia, was found dead in police custody in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, shortly after his arrest on fraud charges. His death has triggered allegations of police brutality from his family and the main opposition party, Congress.

Katholia was accused of defrauding farmers out of more than Rs 7 crore by promising higher returns on paddy procurement. Following his death, the station house officer of Arjuni police station was suspended, and a case has been registered for further investigation. Congress has called for a judicial probe into the circumstances surrounding Katholia's death.

The deceased's family staged a protest, claiming Katholia died from police assault rather than natural causes. The opposition demanded accountability, with Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla criticizing the state's law and order situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)