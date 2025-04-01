Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Teacher Recruitment Rules in Minority Schools

The Supreme Court will examine a plea against the Gujarat High Court ruling that upheld state amendments to teacher recruitment rules in minority schools. The court issued a notice but declined to stay the amendments, with the debate focusing on the balance of state control and minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:25 IST
Supreme Court to Review Teacher Recruitment Rules in Minority Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a petition challenging the Gujarat High Court's decision to uphold 2021 amendments to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Act. These amendments permit the state to formulate recruitment rules for teachers and principals in minority linguistic and religious schools.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued a notice to the Gujarat state government but declined to suspend the amendments without first hearing their defense. The petitioners, represented by Senior Advocate CU Singh, argue that the High Court overlooked prior Supreme Court judgments concerning minority rights.

Singh contends that while the state may establish minimum qualifications, it should not impose on minority institutions' choice of educators. Justice Surya Kant noted the High Court's stance that selection committees should predominantly represent minority communities. The petitioners assert that state-nominated members dominate the current committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025