Supreme Court to Review Teacher Recruitment Rules in Minority Schools

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a petition challenging the Gujarat High Court's decision to uphold 2021 amendments to the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Act. These amendments permit the state to formulate recruitment rules for teachers and principals in minority linguistic and religious schools.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued a notice to the Gujarat state government but declined to suspend the amendments without first hearing their defense. The petitioners, represented by Senior Advocate CU Singh, argue that the High Court overlooked prior Supreme Court judgments concerning minority rights.

Singh contends that while the state may establish minimum qualifications, it should not impose on minority institutions' choice of educators. Justice Surya Kant noted the High Court's stance that selection committees should predominantly represent minority communities. The petitioners assert that state-nominated members dominate the current committee.

