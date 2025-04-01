Rahul Gandhi Urges Modi to Defend Tribal Rights Amidst Forest Rights Act Challenge

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi administration of neglecting the rights of indigenous tribes, urging the government to swiftly defend the Forest Rights Act in the Supreme Court. Gandhi's criticisms are focused on the impending threat of eviction faced by countless Adivasi families from their lands.

Gandhi highlighted that the Congress-led government originally introduced the act in 2006 to amend historical wrongdoings, ensuring indigenous rights over water, forests, and land. However, he accuses the current government of allowing myriad legitimate claims under the act to be dismissed without proper examination.

In 2019, the Supreme Court had ordered evictions of those with rejected claims, prompting nationwide protests. Although the court stayed these evictions pending a review, Gandhi points out that the Modi administration has shown no progress in defending the act or reviewing rejected claims, as the issue resurfaces in court.

