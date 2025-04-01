Tragedy in Gujarat: Firecracker Warehouse Explosion Claims 18 Lives

An explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Banaskantha, Gujarat, claimed the lives of 18 workers and injured five others, officials confirmed. The tragedy raises pressing concerns about industrial safety protocols.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, shocked by the incident, demanded stringent enforcement of safety regulations and accountability for those responsible. Gandhi emphasized the frequent occurrence of such incidents and called for immediate investigation and tough punishment for negligence.

Meanwhile, Kharge urged for immediate compensation for victims and pointed out the dire consequences of lax safety standards. The accident impacted workers from Madhya Pradesh, underscoring the vulnerability of migrant laborers in hazardous industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)