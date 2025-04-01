Brief Encounter Leads to Arrest of Cow Smugglers Near Silkho Hill
Two individuals, Salim and Sajid, were arrested near Silkho hill in Tauru during a police encounter. They sustained leg injuries and were taken to Nalhar medical college. Two pistols, ammunition, a knife, an axe, a motorcycle, and three cows were seized from them.
In a swift operation near Silkho hill, Tauru, authorities apprehended two suspects involved in cow smuggling. The suspects, identified as Salim and Sajid, were injured in a brief confrontation and are now receiving medical care.
The police recovered two country-made pistols, a cartridge, empty bullet shells, a knife, an axe, and a motorcycle from the scene. Highlighting the gravity of their illegal activities, three cows were also rescued from their possession.
This incident underscores the ongoing challenge law enforcement faces in tackling illegal trade and ensuring animal welfare in the region.
