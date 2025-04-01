India, Chile Strengthen Strategic Mining Ties for a Greener, Resilient Future

In a significant push toward strengthening international partnerships in the mining sector, India and Chile convened for a high-level India-Chile Mining Industry Round Table today. The event marked a pivotal moment in bilateral cooperation, focusing on critical minerals crucial to both nations’ energy transitions and industrial growth.

High-Level Delegations from Both Nations

The Indian delegation was led by Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Coal and Mines, Government of India. He was accompanied by Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, and senior officials from key public and private sector mining enterprises. Executives from leading Indian mining and metal companies — including Coal India Limited (CIL), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), Hindalco, Vedanta, Adani, JSW, and JSPL — participated actively in the dialogue.

The Chilean side was headed by H.E. Aurora Williams, Chile's Minister of Mines, and supported by officials from the Chilean Ministry of Mining and representatives from Chilean mining institutions and companies.

The Round Table was organized by the International Copper Association, India, and aimed to provide a platform for industry leaders and policymakers from both countries to explore areas of strategic partnership.

Key Focus Areas: Copper, Lithium, and Critical Minerals

In his keynote address, Shri G. Kishan Reddy underlined India’s growing appetite for critical minerals like copper, lithium, and rare earth elements — all essential for sectors such as electric mobility, renewable energy, defense, and electronics manufacturing. He highlighted the importance of securing long-term access to these minerals through diversified international collaborations, especially with Chile, a world leader in copper and lithium production.

“India’s ambitious energy transition and industrial growth demands a strong and sustainable supply of critical minerals. We see Chile as a vital partner in fulfilling this strategic need,” said Shri Reddy.

Minister Aurora Williams reciprocated the sentiment, emphasizing Chile’s commitment to sustainable mining practices and its openness to expanding international partnerships. “Chile holds nearly 30% of the world’s lithium reserves and is the world’s largest copper producer. We welcome Indian investment, innovation, and expertise in our mining sector,” she noted.

Renewing the India-Chile MoU on Geology and Mineral Resources

A key outcome of the discussions was the proposal to renew and upgrade the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Chile on Geology and Mineral Resources. The new framework is expected to cover:

Joint exploration of critical mineral deposits

Technical collaboration and technology transfer

Sustainable and responsible mining practices

Research and development in mineral processing

Greenfield and Brownfield project opportunities for Indian firms in Chile

Skill development and workforce training in the mining sector

Strategic Imperatives and Investment Opportunities

The round table highlighted the strategic significance of critical minerals in powering India’s shift to green energy and bolstering its manufacturing capabilities under the Make in India initiative. With the exponential growth of electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries, demand for lithium, copper, and cobalt is surging.

Indian mining companies expressed interest in exploring joint ventures, strategic investments, and long-term supply agreements in Chile’s mining sector. Likewise, Chilean companies showed keen interest in entering India’s rapidly expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

Building a Sustainable, Resilient Mineral Supply Chain

Discussions also revolved around creating a resilient and diversified global supply chain for critical minerals. Both sides agreed on the need to promote transparency, ethical sourcing, and environmental sustainability in mining operations.

“India and Chile have a shared responsibility to drive global change in how minerals are sourced, processed, and used,” noted one industry participant. “We can set new benchmarks in responsible mining and cross-border cooperation.”

Next Steps

A joint working group is expected to be constituted to finalize the updated MoU and roadmap for implementation. Further visits and bilateral dialogues are also planned to deepen institutional and business-level cooperation in the coming months.

As global competition intensifies over access to critical resources, the India-Chile partnership is seen as a model for South-South cooperation that aligns economic growth with sustainability and technological advancement.

The India-Chile Mining Industry Round Table has laid the groundwork for a transformative partnership—one that not only supports both nations’ economic ambitions but also contributes meaningfully to the global quest for a greener, more sustainable future.

Would you like this article formatted for a press release, blog, or publication?