Pirated Movie Shutdown: Police Seal Internet Cafe

Authorities in Pappinisseri took decisive action on Tuesday by sealing an internet cafe accused of distributing pirated copies of the Mohanlal-starred film 'L2: Empuraan', charging users for copies.

The crackdown followed an alert from the Kannur city police's social media monitoring unit, which uncovered the illicit activity during routine online surveillance. A thorough investigation was conducted in collaboration with the cyber cell, leading to the discovery of the pirated copies at the cafe.

Despite no arrests being made, police confirmed that legal action is imminent and a case will be opened against the perpetrators involved in this illegal operation.

