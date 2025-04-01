Left Menu

Pirated Movie Shutdown: Police Seal Internet Cafe

In Pappinisseri, police sealed an internet cafe allegedly involved in distributing a pirated version of the film 'L2: Empuraan.' The cafe was closed after authorities discovered the activity through social media monitoring. A case will be registered but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Pappinisseri took decisive action on Tuesday by sealing an internet cafe accused of distributing pirated copies of the Mohanlal-starred film 'L2: Empuraan', charging users for copies.

The crackdown followed an alert from the Kannur city police's social media monitoring unit, which uncovered the illicit activity during routine online surveillance. A thorough investigation was conducted in collaboration with the cyber cell, leading to the discovery of the pirated copies at the cafe.

Despite no arrests being made, police confirmed that legal action is imminent and a case will be opened against the perpetrators involved in this illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

