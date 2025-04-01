Pirated Movie Shutdown: Police Seal Internet Cafe
In Pappinisseri, police sealed an internet cafe allegedly involved in distributing a pirated version of the film 'L2: Empuraan.' The cafe was closed after authorities discovered the activity through social media monitoring. A case will be registered but no arrests have been made yet.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Pappinisseri took decisive action on Tuesday by sealing an internet cafe accused of distributing pirated copies of the Mohanlal-starred film 'L2: Empuraan', charging users for copies.
The crackdown followed an alert from the Kannur city police's social media monitoring unit, which uncovered the illicit activity during routine online surveillance. A thorough investigation was conducted in collaboration with the cyber cell, leading to the discovery of the pirated copies at the cafe.
Despite no arrests being made, police confirmed that legal action is imminent and a case will be opened against the perpetrators involved in this illegal operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pirated
- film
- distribution
- cybercrime
- internet cafe
- sealed
- police
- investigation
- Kannur
- Pappinisseri
ALSO READ
Major Ganja Bust: Police Seize Rs 6.52 Lakh Worth in Thane
Police Probe Intensifies in Fatal Vadodara Road Accident
Curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur after protest against Aurangzeb's tomb triggers violence: Police.
Major Ganja Seizure: Chhattisgarh Police Busts Smuggling Racket
Punjab Police Secures Transit Remand for Pro Khalistani Leader's Associates