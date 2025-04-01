India-China Diplomatic Milestones: A Promising Path to Reconciliation

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic bonds, India and China have made notable progress in recent months, underscored by the principles of mutual respect, sensitivity, and interest. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the significance of this approach during an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

This milestone marks the first high-level Indian attendance at a Chinese embassy event since tensions flared in eastern Ladakh in June 2020. Both countries' leaders have exchanged views favoring stable and multipolar global relations, reinforcing the potential for mutual cooperation in multiple sectors.

India and China are keen on rehabilitating their relations, focusing on practical cooperation, such as restarting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and other initiatives that foster people-to-people connections. The strategic dialogue underscores the objective of sustained, beneficial, bilateral engagement, aiding in regional and global development.

