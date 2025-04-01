Supreme Court Weighs Jurisdiction in Palestinian Legal Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday deliberated the legitimacy of a 2019 congressional law allowing lawsuits against Palestinian authorities by U.S. victims of overseas attacks. This high-stakes examination sees Americans pursuing financial reparations for violent acts committed in Israel and the West Bank.

Arguments were heard as the government and victims' families appealed against a lower court's conclusion that the statute impinged on the Palestinian Authority and PLO's due process rights. With an enduring backdrop of Middle Eastern conflict, the justices probed Congress and presidential authority to empower American courts in adjudicating foreign disputes.

The contentious 2019 Promoting Security and Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act demands defendants consent to U.S. court jurisdiction if they engage in U.S. activities or financially assist attackers. With a judicial ruling anticipated by June, eyes remain on potential international retaliatory repercussions and constitutional balance.

