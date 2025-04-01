Mass Layoffs Rock U.S. Health Agencies Amid Federal Downsizing

The Trump administration has begun implementing extensive layoffs affecting 10,000 employees at U.S. health agencies, sparking immediate controversy and raising questions about the country's preparedness for future health crises. Key agencies under the Department of Health and Human Services, including the FDA, CDC, and NIH, are significantly impacted by the cuts.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. advocates for the downsizing as necessary for reducing bureaucracy. However, the removal of top scientific personnel critical to public health research and drug approvals is causing alarm, particularly as the nation tackles pressing health emergencies like measles and bird flu outbreaks.

Resignations and terminations of notable figures, such as FDA's Director of the Office of New Drugs, Peter Stein, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, Jeanne Marrazzo, highlight the depth of the upheaval. These sudden changes are causing anxiety among remaining staff and highlight concerns over efficient health regulation and response capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)