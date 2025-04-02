South Korea Braces for Constitutional Court's Impeachment Verdict

South Korea's interim leader, Han Duck-soo, urged the nation on Wednesday to remain calm and composed ahead of the Constitutional Court's impending decision on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. As tensions rise, Han emphasized the need for public tranquility during this pivotal moment in South Korean politics.

In an earnest request to political figures, Han implored them to refrain from making inflammatory statements that could potentially incite violence. This warning comes as the country awaits the court's verdict, a decision that could significantly impact the nation's political landscape.

Addressing ministers responsible for public safety, Han reiterated the critical importance of maintaining peace and order. He called for collective responsibility and urged politicians and citizens alike to prioritize unity and stability in the face of uncertainty.

