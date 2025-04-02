Strait Thunder-2025A Raises Tensions in East China Sea
China's military conducted long-range live fire drills in the East China Sea, targeting simulated key ports and energy facilities. The exercise, termed Strait Thunder-2025A, is part of a two-day maneuver aimed at asserting China's military presence around Taiwan and achieved its intended targets.
China's military escalated its presence in the East China Sea on Wednesday, engaging in long-range live fire exercises.
The drills featured precise strikes on simulated targets such as key ports and energy facilities, successfully meeting the desired objectives, according to Eastern Theatre Command spokesperson Shi Yi.
In a significant move, China's military initiated a two-day series of operations around Taiwan, unveiling the code name Strait Thunder-2025A for the first time, marking an intensified focus on regional security.
