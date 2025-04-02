Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Dilip Alias Harish Arrested in Major Police Crackdown

Dilip alias Harish, a notorious criminal involved in over 40 cases, including vehicle theft and violent incidents, has been apprehended by the police. Known for his history of crime spanning 30 years, Dilip carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 and operated across multiple states before his capture.

In a significant breakthrough, a notorious criminal named Dilip alias Harish was arrested by the Asmoli police. Dilip, previously involved with Shariq Satha's gang, had been a key figure in last year's violent incidents in Sambhal and carried a bounty of Rs 25,000, according to officials.

Dilip's criminal activities have left a trail for over 30 years, particularly in vehicle theft. Since 1993, he engaged in auto-lifting and constantly changed identities to evade capture. His criminal network spanned multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Rajasthan, with vehicles being illicitly sold in far-flung regions like Nagaland and West Bengal.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi stated that the arrest marked a successful continuation of their ongoing crackdown on crime. Dilip had engaged in over 40 criminal activities, dating back to his first vehicle theft in Moradabad in 1993. His arrest signifies a significant achievement for law enforcement agencies.

