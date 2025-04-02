Russia's Air Defense Neutralizes Ukrainian Drone Assault
Russia's state news agencies reported the destruction of 93 Ukrainian drones, with 87 intercepted in the border region of Kursk.
In a significant development, Russia's air defense units successfully destroyed 93 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to statements from state news agencies TASS and RIA on Wednesday.
Particularly noteworthy was that 87 of these drones were intercepted above the Kursk region, which shares its border with Ukraine.
This operation underscores ongoing tensions and the strategic significance of the Kursk region in the conflict between the two nations.
