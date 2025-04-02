Dombivli Heist Suspects Freed After 16 Years: Court Cites Doubt
After 16 years, a court cleared four suspects involved in the 2009 Dombivli bank heist, citing insufficient evidence. Despite arrests under serious charges, including the MCOCA Act, inconsistency in witness testimonies led to their acquittal, granting them the benefit of the doubt as decided by Judge A N Sirsikar.
In a significant legal development, a court has acquitted four men implicated in the notorious 2009 Dombivli bank heist, citing insufficient evidence and inconsistencies in testimonies.
In November 2009, armed robbers stormed the Union Bank on Manpada Road, making off with substantial cash and personal items from staff, leading to a high-profile case invoking serious legal charges.
Despite initial arrests, defense attorneys R Sagar Kolhe, Nitin Bhune, and Amol Joshi effectively highlighted a lack of concrete links to the crime, leading to the suspects’ release this week as Judge A N Sirsikar emphasized reasonable doubt.
