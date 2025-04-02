Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: China's Drills Around Taiwan Stir Global Concerns

China conducted live-fire drills in the East China Sea, heightening tensions with Taiwan. The exercises aimed at precision strikes on ports and energy facilities. Taiwan and international entities like the U.S. and EU have expressed concerns, fearing a shift in regional stability due to China's actions.

China's military has conducted long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea, marking an escalation of its ongoing military exercises around Taiwan. Aimed at simulating precision strikes on key ports and energy facilities, the drills follow heightened rhetoric against Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te.

The exercises coincide with increased tensions, especially after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Asia visit, where he criticized Beijing's approach. As part of the Strait Thunder-2025A exercise, China's Eastern Theatre Command conducted these drills, yet withheld exact locations.

Global reactions have been swift. The U.S., along with Japan and the EU, expressed concerns, urging China to refrain from actions that could unsettle the already volatile balance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

