US National Arrested for Trespassing in Andaman's Tribal Reserve

In a notable incident, a US national was apprehended by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andaman and Nicobar Police for allegedly intruding into a reserved tribal area. The arrest took place on March 31, near Tarmugli Island in South Andaman, authorities confirmed.

Identified as Mykhailo Viktorvych Polyakov, the 24-year-old arrived in Port Blair on March 27. Local residents spotted him near Khuramadera beach on an inflatable single-seater boat at approximately 4 am, according to the police.

The investigation has revealed this was not Polyakov's first visit to the Andaman Islands, having traveled there twice in 2024. An FIR has been filed under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and he remains in police custody until April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)