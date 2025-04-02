Left Menu

US National Arrested for Trespassing in Andaman's Tribal Reserve

A US national, Mykhailo Viktorvych Polyakov, was arrested by the CID of Andaman and Nicobar Police for allegedly entering a prohibited tribal reserve area. Arriving in Port Blair on March 27, Polyakov was spotted near Khuramadera beach. He faces charges under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

US National Arrested for Trespassing in Andaman's Tribal Reserve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable incident, a US national was apprehended by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andaman and Nicobar Police for allegedly intruding into a reserved tribal area. The arrest took place on March 31, near Tarmugli Island in South Andaman, authorities confirmed.

Identified as Mykhailo Viktorvych Polyakov, the 24-year-old arrived in Port Blair on March 27. Local residents spotted him near Khuramadera beach on an inflatable single-seater boat at approximately 4 am, according to the police.

The investigation has revealed this was not Polyakov's first visit to the Andaman Islands, having traveled there twice in 2024. An FIR has been filed under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and he remains in police custody until April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

