Kerala High Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Murder Case

The Kerala High Court granted bail to 10 accused members of the PFI involved in the murder of RSS leader Srinivasan in 2022. A special NIA court had initially denied bail. The incident occurred in Palakkad amid tensions with the BJP. Chargesheets were filed in phases by the NIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-04-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 12:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday provided bail to 10 PFI members accused in the murder of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkad district in 2022. This decision reversed an earlier ruling by an NIA special court that denied them bail in the high-profile case.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice P V Balakrishnan were part of the bench that delivered the judgment, granting relief to accused individuals named Shefeek, Jafar B, Nassar, Jamsheer H, Abdul Basith, Muhammed Shefeek K, Ashraf K, Jishad B, Ashraf Moulavi and Sirajudheen. The detailed order, however, is yet to be released.

This case gained national attention after the murder of S K Srinivasan, a former RSS district leader, who was attacked at his motorbike shop. The National Investigation Agency took over the investigation in December 2022, after initial accusations included 51 individuals, many of whom face pending charges or are absconding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

