Forgery Scandal: Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Finance Company
A Delhi court has instructed police to file an FIR against Genesis Finance Company Limited and its promoter, Naresh Garg, for allegedly forging the signature of deceased Banwari Lal Saboo to transfer equity shares. The complaint highlights potential forgery and fabrication to maintain the company's publicly listed status.
In a significant development, a court in Delhi has mandated the police to initiate an FIR against a finance company and its associated individuals, including its promoter, for alleged financial misconduct involving forged signatures.
The directive came after a complaint by Tript Singh, a shareholder in Genesis Finance Company Limited, accusing the company, its promoter Naresh Garg, and other officials of illegal activities, including forging deceased Banwari Lal Saboo's signature to transfer equity shares.
The court's decision emphasizes probing into the suspicious activity, highlighting the need to investigate forged documents and alleging the creation of fake shareholders to comply with regulatory requirements. The complaint accuses the associated individuals of conspiring to unlawfully acquire shares.
