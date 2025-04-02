Left Menu

Taiwan Monitors Chinese Military Activity: No Live Fire Detected

Taiwan's defense ministry reported no Chinese live fire drills near the island on Wednesday. However, China conducted such exercises off Zhejiang's coast. Taiwan remains vigilant, monitoring military activities around the region amid ongoing tensions between the neighboring entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:39 IST
Taiwan Monitors Chinese Military Activity: No Live Fire Detected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry confirmed on Wednesday that it has not observed any live fire military exercises conducted by China in areas surrounding the island. The announcement comes amidst escalating tensions in the region.

While the ministry noted no immediate military activity, it did highlight that China carried out live fire drills off the coast of Zhejiang province, situated in eastern China.

This development underscores the ongoing vigilance by Taiwan as it closely monitors military movements, emphasizing the geopolitical climate's fragility in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025