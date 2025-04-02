Taiwan Monitors Chinese Military Activity: No Live Fire Detected

Taiwan's defense ministry confirmed on Wednesday that it has not observed any live fire military exercises conducted by China in areas surrounding the island. The announcement comes amidst escalating tensions in the region.

While the ministry noted no immediate military activity, it did highlight that China carried out live fire drills off the coast of Zhejiang province, situated in eastern China.

This development underscores the ongoing vigilance by Taiwan as it closely monitors military movements, emphasizing the geopolitical climate's fragility in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)