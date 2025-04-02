Taiwan Monitors Chinese Military Activity: No Live Fire Detected
Taiwan's defense ministry reported no Chinese live fire drills near the island on Wednesday. However, China conducted such exercises off Zhejiang's coast. Taiwan remains vigilant, monitoring military activities around the region amid ongoing tensions between the neighboring entities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:39 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's defense ministry confirmed on Wednesday that it has not observed any live fire military exercises conducted by China in areas surrounding the island. The announcement comes amidst escalating tensions in the region.
While the ministry noted no immediate military activity, it did highlight that China carried out live fire drills off the coast of Zhejiang province, situated in eastern China.
This development underscores the ongoing vigilance by Taiwan as it closely monitors military movements, emphasizing the geopolitical climate's fragility in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Strife: Israel's Robust Military Response
Taiwan's Tensions: China's Strategic Military Drills and Global Implications
Israeli military orders people to evacuate eastern Gaza after wave of strikes, reports AP.
Rising Tensions: Chinese Military Drills Around Taiwan
Indonesia's Military Law Revisions Stir Concerns of Historical Echoes