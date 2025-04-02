Calcutta High Court Shields Arjun Singh Temporarily

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday provided temporary relief to BJP leader Arjun Singh by verbally instructing the police not to arrest him until Thursday's hearing. This directive came in response to Singh's petition for quashing an FIR tied to a bombing case.

Singh's legal team sought protection from arrest and the dismissal of the FIR, relating to an incident involving bombings near his residence in Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas. The Barrackpore Court had earlier issued an arrest warrant against him.

Justice Sengupta addressed the plea, assuring that the matter would be discussed in Thursday's hearing, underscoring that no coercive action should be taken against the former MP until then.

(With inputs from agencies.)