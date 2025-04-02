Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Shields Arjun Singh Temporarily

The Calcutta High Court has verbally directed police not to arrest BJP leader Arjun Singh until the next hearing, in response to his petition seeking the quashing of an FIR related to a bombing case. This follows a Barrackpore Court order for Singh's arrest in connection with the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:55 IST
Calcutta High Court Shields Arjun Singh Temporarily
Arjun Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday provided temporary relief to BJP leader Arjun Singh by verbally instructing the police not to arrest him until Thursday's hearing. This directive came in response to Singh's petition for quashing an FIR tied to a bombing case.

Singh's legal team sought protection from arrest and the dismissal of the FIR, relating to an incident involving bombings near his residence in Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas. The Barrackpore Court had earlier issued an arrest warrant against him.

Justice Sengupta addressed the plea, assuring that the matter would be discussed in Thursday's hearing, underscoring that no coercive action should be taken against the former MP until then.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025