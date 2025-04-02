China's Extended EU Brandy Probe: A Strategic Move Amid Trade Tensions

In a key development amidst international trade tensions, China's commerce ministry announced a three-month extension to its anti-dumping investigation into European Union brandy imports. This decision offers a lifeline to EU, primarily French, cognac suppliers by allowing additional negotiation time before potentially severe penalties are enforced.

The investigation, which commenced in January 2024, was poised to conclude within a year but will now extend to July 5, following French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's diplomatic engagement in Beijing. China and the EU navigate this complex case while facing external pressure from threats of U.S. trade tariffs under President Trump's administration, indicating a strategic realignment of alliances.

The French cognac industry has welcomed China's decision, viewing it as an opportunity to expedite negotiations over the next three months. With China being a significant market, any impending penalties could severely impact French exports, already experiencing considerable strain from last year's temporary tariffs.

