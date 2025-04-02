Deadly Gujarat Warehouse Blast: Aluminium Powder Confirmed as Cause

A devastating explosion has claimed 21 lives at a warehouse in Deesa, Gujarat. Forensic reports confirm the presence of aluminium powder, typically used in firecracker production, as the cause behind the blast.

Authorities arrested the warehouse owners, Deepak and Khubchand Mohnani, on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Investigations are underway to ascertain the illegal manufacturing of firecrackers.

A Special Investigation Team and additional groups are probing various leads, including banking transactions and communication records of the accused. The expired firecracker storage license and a history of legal issues surrounding one owner add complexity to the unfolding investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)