Karnataka's Summer Working Hours Shifted: Government's Response to Heatwave

The Karnataka government has issued a directive to alter the working hours of government offices in specific districts, responding to the escalating summer temperatures.

This change, which will be enforced from April to May 2025, affects Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Kalaburagi divisions, where offices will now operate from 8 AM to 1:30 PM.

The decision came after the Karnataka State Government Employees Association highlighted workers' challenges in performing duties amid the heatwave. Employees are reminded to maintain regular duties and accommodate any additional work if required in emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)