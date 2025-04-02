Left Menu

Karnataka's Summer Working Hours Shifted: Government's Response to Heatwave

In response to the high temperatures in Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Kalaburagi, Karnataka government has issued an order to change working hours in government offices. The new hours are 8 AM to 1:30 PM for April and May 2025 to ensure employee comfort during the summer heat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:36 IST
Karnataka's Summer Working Hours Shifted: Government's Response to Heatwave
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has issued a directive to alter the working hours of government offices in specific districts, responding to the escalating summer temperatures.

This change, which will be enforced from April to May 2025, affects Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Kalaburagi divisions, where offices will now operate from 8 AM to 1:30 PM.

The decision came after the Karnataka State Government Employees Association highlighted workers' challenges in performing duties amid the heatwave. Employees are reminded to maintain regular duties and accommodate any additional work if required in emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025