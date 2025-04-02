Karnataka's Summer Working Hours Shifted: Government's Response to Heatwave
In response to the high temperatures in Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Kalaburagi, Karnataka government has issued an order to change working hours in government offices. The new hours are 8 AM to 1:30 PM for April and May 2025 to ensure employee comfort during the summer heat.
The Karnataka government has issued a directive to alter the working hours of government offices in specific districts, responding to the escalating summer temperatures.
This change, which will be enforced from April to May 2025, affects Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Kalaburagi divisions, where offices will now operate from 8 AM to 1:30 PM.
The decision came after the Karnataka State Government Employees Association highlighted workers' challenges in performing duties amid the heatwave. Employees are reminded to maintain regular duties and accommodate any additional work if required in emergencies.
