Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav Transferred to BSF: A Strategic Move

The Union government has announced the transfer of Surendra Singh Yadav, who was serving as the Director General of Police in Chandigarh, to the Border Security Force (BSF) as the Deputy Inspector General. This strategic reshuffling was confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

Yadav, an Indian Police Service officer of the 1997-batch from the AGMUT cadre, took over as the DGP of Chandigarh in March last year. The new role in the BSF, a prominent border guarding force headquartered in Delhi, marks a significant shift in his career.

In the interim, Raj Kumar Singh, a 2004-batch IPS officer currently holding the position of Inspector General in Chandigarh, has been tasked by the MHA to oversee the DGP responsibilities until further notice. This transition adheres to standard protocol allowing officer appointments to be adjusted on a case-by-case basis.

