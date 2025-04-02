Delhi HC Orders MCD to Investigate School Land Encroachment
The Delhi High Court has directed the MCD to investigate claims of encroachment on a school's land in Wazirpur by a mosque and shops, citing student safety concerns. The MCD is instructed to treat a PIL from Save India Foundation as a representation and ensure proper security for students.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to examine allegations of encroachment by a mosque and shops on a school's land in Wazirpur. This comes amid pressing concerns over the safety of students, especially girls.
The court bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, mandated the MCD to consider the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Save India Foundation as an official representation on the matter. The claims suggest that unchecked openings to the school are compromising security.
In response, the MCD is required to conduct a survey to verify the claims and take appropriate actions, including consulting the religious committee if necessary, to address any unauthorized constructions. The court emphasized the MCD's obligation to maintain student safety and security, ordering immediate corrective measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
