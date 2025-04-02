Netanyahu's Controversial Visit Amid ICC Allegations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making headlines with his four-day visit to Hungary, in defiance of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant. The warrant, supported by allegations of war crimes in Gaza, has been firmly dismissed by Israel as politically motivated and driven by antisemitism.

The ICC, established in 2002, aims to prosecute grave crimes like genocide and war crimes when nations cannot or will not act. It operates globally, with investigations spanning from Africa to Asia, challenging high-level figures like former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While the ICC has issued numerous arrest warrants, its jurisdiction is not universally accepted. Non-member nations like the United States, China, and Russia challenge the court's legitimacy, fearing political misuse. Israel and the Philippines, among others, have similarly resisted the court's reach amid accusations involving their citizens and territories.

