Dark Shadows: Harassment and Betrayal at Paramedical College
A paramedical college student in Karnataka attempted suicide due to harassment and blackmail by a former acquaintance. The accused, previously in a relationship with her, was arrested after a complaint by her parents. The case is under investigation, with the student now out of danger.
- Country:
- India
A student at a paramedical college in Karnataka attempted suicide after facing harassment and blackmail by a former acquaintance, according to local police reports.
The incident unfolded on Tuesday when the 20-year-old's ordeal came to light. A 23-year-old, who had been in a prior relationship with the victim, was detained following the incident. Authorities were alerted when the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) informed them of the young woman's suicide attempt.
Police revealed that tensions arose after the woman's breakup with the accused, leading him to allegedly use her photographs for blackmail. A complaint filed by the student's parents further accuses the suspect of physical and mental harassment. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations continue as the victim recovers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka State Cracks Down on Land Encroachment
Speaker Criticizes Ministerial Absences in Karnataka Assembly
Karnataka Introduces 4% Muslim Quota in Public Contracts
Extreme Weather Patterns Hit Karnataka: Heatwave and Rains Coexist
Karnataka Assembly Speaker Takes Strong Stance Against Officials' Misconduct