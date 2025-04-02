Left Menu

Crisis in Myanmar: Earthquake, Political Turmoil, and Humanitarian Struggle

Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is set to attend a regional summit amid a dire humanitarian crisis caused by a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake. With over 2,800 dead, the country's infrastructure is shattered. As global aid initiatives face military-imposed hurdles, demands for unrestricted humanitarian access grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:34 IST
Crisis in Myanmar: Earthquake, Political Turmoil, and Humanitarian Struggle
Min Aung Hlaing

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake has left Myanmar in turmoil, with a reported death toll of 2,886. Buildings have crumbled and communities left without essential resources, as the international community urges for immediate aid access.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing's decision to attend a regional summit in Bangkok has drawn global attention. While ASEAN sanctions bar his inclusion, some see this meeting as a possible step toward legitimizing his rule amidst the chaos.

Amidst the natural disaster, Myanmar's military continues its campaigns despite calls for ceasefire to enable humanitarian efforts to progress unimpeded. International voices demand the junta allow full access for aid groups, condemning military actions in already devastated regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025