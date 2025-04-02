Crisis in Myanmar: Earthquake, Political Turmoil, and Humanitarian Struggle
Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is set to attend a regional summit amid a dire humanitarian crisis caused by a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake. With over 2,800 dead, the country's infrastructure is shattered. As global aid initiatives face military-imposed hurdles, demands for unrestricted humanitarian access grow.
A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake has left Myanmar in turmoil, with a reported death toll of 2,886. Buildings have crumbled and communities left without essential resources, as the international community urges for immediate aid access.
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing's decision to attend a regional summit in Bangkok has drawn global attention. While ASEAN sanctions bar his inclusion, some see this meeting as a possible step toward legitimizing his rule amidst the chaos.
Amidst the natural disaster, Myanmar's military continues its campaigns despite calls for ceasefire to enable humanitarian efforts to progress unimpeded. International voices demand the junta allow full access for aid groups, condemning military actions in already devastated regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)