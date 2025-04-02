Crisis in Myanmar: Earthquake, Political Turmoil, and Humanitarian Struggle

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake has left Myanmar in turmoil, with a reported death toll of 2,886. Buildings have crumbled and communities left without essential resources, as the international community urges for immediate aid access.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing's decision to attend a regional summit in Bangkok has drawn global attention. While ASEAN sanctions bar his inclusion, some see this meeting as a possible step toward legitimizing his rule amidst the chaos.

Amidst the natural disaster, Myanmar's military continues its campaigns despite calls for ceasefire to enable humanitarian efforts to progress unimpeded. International voices demand the junta allow full access for aid groups, condemning military actions in already devastated regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)