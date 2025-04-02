Controversy Surrounds VIP Treatment in Beed Jail

In Beed district, controversy has erupted over the alleged VIP treatment received by the detainees in the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas criticized the special treatment allegedly given to the accused, claiming they receive air conditioning and special meals in prison.

Raising his concerns during a meeting, Dhas questioned the privileges extended to the detainees, including the use of mobile phones. He advocated for their transfer to other district jails, highlighting incidents of violence linked to rival gangs within Beed jail.

The accused, held under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), have connections to notable political figures, adding layers of complexity to the case. Dhas has called for equitable treatment and relocation to maintain order within the prison system.

(With inputs from agencies.)